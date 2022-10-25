ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tejasswi shares adorable Diwali pictures with Karan

NewsWire
Post their stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are making headlines for their relationship. They are often seen attending events and sharing pictures together on social media. Now, Tejasswi has posted a few pictures and a video of her and Karan on her Instagram handle.

In the first picture, both can be seen dressed in traditional attire posing together with a sparkler in their hand, in the other video they share their Diwali wishes with fans and the rest two are solo captures of both actors.

Tejasswi wrote in the caption giving a message of love and togetherness: “Let there be victory over hate.. hope your Diwali was as bright.”

Post her adorable pictures and caption, ‘Sultan’ actress Kubbra Sait commented: “Happy Diwali cutlets”

Her fans also shared their Diwali best wishes. One fan mentioned: “Best couple ever”.

While the other mentioned: “Omgggg such a cute post..happy diwali to both of you and a happy 1st anniversary”

Workwise, Tejasswi is gaining popularity for her role of Pratha Gujral in ‘Naagin 6’. Previously she was also seen in ‘Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’, ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, and many more. She is also making her debut in Marathi cinema with the film ‘Mann Kasturi Re’.

While Karan is a well-known face of the entertainment industry and is known for his roles in ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’, he also hosted the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, and appeared as a jailor in Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Karan and Tejasswi met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and now they are often being questioned by the media about their marriage plans. Karan is heard saying that it is being postponed by Tejasswi only as she is quite busy.

20221025-155801

RELATED ARTICLES

