BJP Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya’s statement asking whether security guards can be provided to everyone has stoked controversy.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district’s Bellare in Karnataka.

Former Minister and Congress MLA from Ullal constituency U.T. Khader slammed Surya for making the statement and said that it shows his immaturity.

“… you (Tejaswi Surya), being from the ruling party, are questioning whether security to everyone is possible. It shows your inefficiency and helplessness. People are observing all developments…,” Khader stated.

Meanwhile, a purported audio clip of Surya, saying stones could’ve been pelted if the current government was run by Congress has leaked.

Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the leaked clip, stated,”Surya has been hatching a well-planned conspiracy for a long time. He has told directly what his party workers should do… he is not behaving like a parliamentarian.”

Surya, while commenting on BJP activist Nettare murder, had stated, “In Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal was killed by those who had come to his shop disguised as customers. Can we provide a security guard to each and everyone in the state?”

“Our responsibility as an organisation is to be sensitive towards Praveen’s family. He has a 9-month-old baby. Where should Praveen’s family go? For those who come and slit Hindu workers throats shouldn’t be given a message that Hindu society will stand with the victims?,” Surya maintained.

“… It is our duty to protect and help Praveen’s family. There is a pattern of forgetting the incidents of murders after some times. The cycle repeats every time. If this has to stop there should be institutional changes in the state,” he had stated.

He had further said that this case should be considered as an act of terrorism instead of murder and UAPA sections should be slapped. The case has to be investigated by the NIA, he said.

