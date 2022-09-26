INDIA

Telangana: 3 children drown in trench

Three children died after they fell and drowned in a trench filled with water in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Monday.

The incident occured in Shadnagar town when the children, all aged below 10 years, fell into the trench while playing.

According to police, the trench was dug in a real estate venture for some construction work. The pit was filled with water due to recent rains.

The children apparently entered the trench to catch fish and drowned.

As they were not seen for a long time, other children began looking for them and after a frantic search found them drowned in the pit.

The deceased children were identified as Akshit Goud, Fareed and Farheen.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

Shadnagar police registered a case and took up investigation.

