Eight students have died by suicide since Tuesday after failing or scoring low marks to pass in the Intermediate exams.

The results of Intermediate first year and second year (11th and 12th classes) were declared on Tuesday.

The incidents were reported from various parts of the state during the last 24 hours. Five of them were in Hyderabad.

P. Jhanvi (17) of Santosh Nagar area in Hyderabad hanged herself at her residence. She was upset after failing in the Intermediate second year examination. She was a student of MPC (Maths, Physics and Chemistry) at a private junior college.

Another girl student ended her life in Vanasthalipuram. Gayatri hanged herself at her residence. She and her younger sister had appeared in the exam. Gayatri was upset as she had failed to clear the exam while her younger sister had passed.

Gautam Kumar of Khairatabad area also ended his life after failing in the exam. Saifabad police registered a case and shifted the body for autopsy.

In Manikonda, a girl student jumped to death from the fifth floor of a building after failing in the exam. Shanta Kumari was a student of Intermediate first year at a government college in Raidurgam.

Another student ended his life at Neredmet in Secunderabad. Upset after failing in the intermediate second year exam, he hanged himself at his house.

A student from Armoor who was studying at a private college in Hyderabad ended his life after failing in the exam.

Meanwhile, a student from Mahabubabad district, who had committed suicide after appearing the exam due to fear of failure, has scored 892 out of 1,000 marks in Intermediate second year. Guguloth Krishna had ended his life on April 10. However, the results declared on May 9 show that he cleared the exam with good marks.

The series of suicides has been reported despite authorities taking action to provide counselling to students.

The Board of Intermediate Education has set up a separate cell to help students overcome any stress, strain and anxiety. This cell called Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking across the State (Tele Manas) works round the clock.

Officials said the services of psychologists and psychiatrists for counseling and guidance are available. Students can contact toll free number 14416.

Late last month, nine students in Andhra Pradesh had ended their lives after failing to clear Intermediate examinations.

20230510-215202