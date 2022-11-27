Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday that Telangana achieved qualitative development in all fields and that public needs are increasing in tune with growing economic resources and wealth.

He claimed that people experienced quality facilities in infrastructure such as agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, electricity, roads, education, medicine, etc.

He stated that the rural economy has achieved qualitative growth. “As a result, the purchasing power of the people increased. All sections of Telangana society are becoming economically stronger. All this is possible through the development of Telangana. Hence people are expecting more quality services from the government. It is the responsibility of the government officials to provide better quality services to them,” he told officials at a high-level meeting.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, noted that public needs are increasing in tune with growing economic resources and wealth in Telangana and asked officials to work together to provide quality facilities for people.

He asserted that the results achieved by the government machinery working in coordination with collective spirit will speed up social development and then only people in the society will join as partners in the results achieved.

“We should not stop being satisfied with what we have achieved and think bigger. The government officials should think creatively every day to bring more qualitative progress in the lives of people,” he said.

He was addressing a high-level meeting to review the development works undertaken by the Municipal Department across the state, along with further improvement of infrastructure in Nizamabad city, development of all sectors for the convenience of the people and beautification of the city.

“Everybody works as a routine but what matters is how to work better. Think every day how much better you can do tomorrow than yesterday. What is important is how scientifically you live, enjoy and think about a work. Only then can we grow higher. Ways should be explored to solve public problems from time to time through innovative ways rather than traditional methods. For that, all the government departments have to work together in coordination,” he told officials.

“Government hospitals and other government systems that have not seen public support in the past are receiving huge popularity today. Reverse migration is taking place in Telangana. Around 30 lakh people migrated to Telangana from neighbouring states for work. Revenues increased and financial resources increased in the self ruling Telangana state. Administrative reforms are implemented and the governance reached at the doorstep of people,” he added.

