INDIA

Telangana allows Muslim employees to leave early during Ramazan

The Telangana government has permitted its Muslim employees to leave early during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday issued an order allowing Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month, which is due to begin from Sunday or Monday depending on the sighting of the moon.

“Government hereby permit all the Muslim Government Service/Contract/Out-sourcing Boards Public Sector employees/Schools working in the State to leave their Offices/Schools at 4.00 p.m. during the Holy Month of ‘RAMZAN’ i.e., from 03.04.2022 to 02.05.2022 (both days inclusive) to perform necessary rituals, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of services during the above period,” reads the order.

