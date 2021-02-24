Telangana police on Wednesday arrested a driver and emergency medical technician of a 108 ambulance for theft of 2.300 kg gold ornaments from a car which met with accident killing two of the occupants.

Police in Peddapalli district cracked the case of missing gold within 24 hours after the family members of two gold traders killed in the accident lodged a complaint.

Two ambulances had reached the spot to shift the dead and injured to hospital. They handed over 3.300 kg gold jewelry to police saying they found this while shifting the victims. The police officers had even praised them for this.

However, the family of K. Srinivas Rao (55) and K. Rambabu (45), the two brothers who were killed in the accident, complained to the police that jewelry weighing another 2.300 kg gold was missing. The police took up the investigation and after questioning the ambulance staff, cracked the case.

Ramagunda Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana told reporters on Wednesday that they arrested ambulance driver G. Lakshma Reddy, an emergency medical technician, who took advantage of the situation to keep 2.300 kg gold jewelry after handing over 2.300 kg gold jewelry to police.

Staff of another ambulance which shifted injured car driver D. Santosh and another occupant in the car G. Santosh to Karimnagar hospital, found 1 kg gold jewelry in the pockets of Santosh and they handed over the same to police.

The deceased, hailing from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh dealing in gold jewellery were on their way to deliver orders to various jewelers in Telangana. The car overturned near Malyalapalli village on Ramagundam Rajiv Rahdari in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police commissioner said except 2.300 kg relating to case of theft, the bills for the remaining gold jewellery were being verified in coordination with concerned departments.

He said the policemen, emergency medical personnel and others first reaching the accident spots should act with honesty. “The greed of one or two persons can bring bad name to all those who work tirelessly to save many lives,” he said.

–IANS

ms/ash