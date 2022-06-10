INDIA

Telangana BJP chief placed under house arrest

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was Friday placed under house arrest here to prevent him from staging a protest at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) against hike in bus fares.

Sanjay was scheduled to lead a protest by the party at JBS against the imposition of additional diesel cess by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

Policemen were deployed around the house of Sanjay in Banjara Hills to stop him from coming out. However, the police action was in view of the possibility of Sanjay staging a protest at the Director General of Police (DGP) office against the arrest of a party leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy.

Reddy was arrested in the wee hours of Friday near Hyderabad in connection with a case booked against him for organising a derogatory skit against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Telangana Formation Day (June 2).

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, later reached JBS in Secunderabad. He interacted with bus passengers and enquired about the problems faced by them.

The BJP leader condemned his house arrest. He told reporters that the downfall of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has started.

The BJP leader said the TRS was acting in an undemocratic manner to stop them from raising their voice against the hike in bus fares. “The government has imposed a burden on the common man by increasing the fares and when we want to protest, the government is resorting to undemocratic means like arrests and house arrests,” he said.

Reacting to the police personnel surrounding his house, the BJP leader said the government failed to arrest rapists and criminals but it was taking action against the opposition party.

He said the TRS government has so far increased the TSRTC bus fares by 60 per cent. He slammed the government for increasing the fares five times in three years. He alleged that this is part of the conspiracy to privatise TSRTC

20220610-135204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gold worth Rs.11.83 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

    PM to gift development projects to Manipur, Tripura

    Telangana CM on anti-BJP mission, meets Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy

    New evidence-based learning on abortions in India