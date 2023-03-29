INDIA

Telangana BJP chief refuses to apologise to KTR

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said he would legally counter the notice served by Industries and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao but ruled out tendering an apology.

Rama Rao had Tuesday served legal notices to Bandi Sanjay and state Congress chief Revanth Reddy over their allegations against him in Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue, asking them to withdraw their allegations and tender public apology or face defamation suit to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Reacting to this, Bandi Sanjay said he would legally counter the notice and made it clear that he will not be scared of “empty threats” of KTR, as the minister is popularly known. “If the damage to KTR’s reputation is Rs.100 crore, what is the damage caused to the future of 30 lakh youth,” he asked.

Sanjay remarked that attempting to make money in the name of defamation is shameful. The BJP leader said KTR had alleged that he was involved in paper leakage. “What is the damage I should claim from him,” he asked.

He reiterated the demand that the paper leakage issue should be investigated by a sitting judge of the high court and that the state government should pay Rs 1 lakh compensation each to every unemployed person who suffered because of the paper leak. He said the BJP was also fighting for dismissal of KTR from the cabinet.

The BJP leader said KTR owes an answer to the people of Telangana how he amassed hundreds of crores after coming to politics.

KTR’s lawyer had Tuesday sent legal notices to Revanth and Sanjay. The notice said that unless the leaders refrain from making such defamatory statements and tender a public apology, KTR will take forward the legal proceedings and file a defamation suit in the courts of competent jurisdiction.

20230329-194004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How can EC question credentials of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena: Sanjay...

    Team ‘Goodbye’ wishes Big B ahead of his birthday with special...

    Counting of votes kick-off in UP amid high security

    Another temblor felt in Delhi-NCR