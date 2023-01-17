INDIA

Telangana BJP chief’s son assaults classmate, case filed

NewsWire
0
0

Police in Hyderabad on Tuesday booked Bhagirath, son of Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for assaulting his classmate at Mahindra University.

A case was registered at Dundigal Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on a complaint by the university authorities.

This development came hours after a video of Bhagirath assaulting a student went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place a few days ago.

The BJP leader’s son, who is pursuing a management course, was angry with Sriram for allegedly getting close to a sister of his friend.

In the video, Bhagirath can be heard hurling abuses at the victim and then assaulting him.

Leaders and supporters of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) widely shared the video and trained guns on the BJP leader.

The victim also released a video admitting that he troubled a girl which angered Bhagirath and the latter thrashed him. Sriram said he no longer has any problem with Bhagirath and termed the video of the assault as useless.

Sriram did not file a complaint with the police but the university lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered.

20230117-234804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    You can now ask Google to remove personal info from Search...

    A virtual tour of Hakka village, Hong Kong

    The sensations of love, passion, and fire feature in this collection

    Status quo on all places of worship should be maintained: Chidambaram