A tweet by Telangana BJP leader and former MP A. P. Jithender Reddy has embarrassed the saffron party at a time when it is facing rumblings.

He sparked a row by sharing a video of a man kicking a yak in the butt to force it to climb into a pickup truck.

“This treatment is what’s required for BJP Telangana leadership,” wrote Jithender Reddy, who tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general secretary B. L. Santosh and the BJP.

As his tweet went viral, the former MP deleted it. However, he later re-posted the same but clarified through another that he meant such a treatment should be given to those questioning the leadership of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

He slammed the supporters of Chief Minister KCR on social media for misunderstanding his tweet. However, the senior leader’s action had already done the damage. It kicked up a row and embarrassed the leadership at a time when the party is facing internal strife.

Rival political parties used it to poke fun at BJP. Some netizens even commented that this is the treatment BJP will get in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who is unhappy with Bandi Sanjay’s style of functioning, reacted to Jithender Reddy’s tweet on Friday.

He said one should act in a manner to disrespect or violate freedom of others. “Ask him about the message he wants to send (by this tweet) but those who are mature and experienced should exercise caution,” said Rajender, who was recently summoned to Delhi by the BJP leadership after he questioned Sanjay’s leadership.

A few hours after the controversial tweet, Jithender Reddy shared dais with Bandi Sanjay at a public meeting held at Atmakur mandal headquarters in Wanaparthy district.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR has been conspiring to damage the image of the saffron party by planting stories in the media. He said that the BRS leader was trying to create an impression in the minds of the people that there are differences in the BJP’s state leadership.

Responding to Jithender Reddy’s tweet, Telangana state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said that it was a brilliant way of comparing and explaining to the people the internal strife within the state unit of BJP.

The tweet has apparently dealt a big blow to the BJP central leadership’s attempt to douse the fire. Last week, it had summoned Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had been openly criticizing Sanjay’s leadership. Another BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao is also reported to be unhappy with Sanjay. He is said to be planning to quit the party.

A couple of days ago, BJP general secretary and in-charge for Telangana, Tarun Chugh had ruled out change in the party’s leadership.

Sanjay too had denied reports of an imminent change in the leadership and alleged KCR was floating rumours to damage the prospects of BJP.

The BJP has been facing problems since its defeat in Assembly elections in neighbouring Karnataka. A section of party leaders openly aired their views, finding fault with Sanjay’s style of functioning. They even demanded a change in leadership. The saffron party, which was going aggressive till a few weeks ago and was confident of capturing power, was rattled by the infighting. Jithender’s tweet and reaction to it indicate that the infighting may intensify, adding to the party’s problems in the run up to the elections.

