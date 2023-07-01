The Telangana government on Friday decided to provide ‘Y’ category security to BJP MLA and former minister Eatala Rajender following his claims of threat to his life from a political rival.

Five guards will be deployed for his security.

This came a few days after Rajender’s wife Jamuna alleged that he faces threat to his life from MLC P. Kaushik Reddy of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

She had alleged that the MLC was ready to spend Rs.20 crore for killing her husband.

Responding to Jamuna’s concern, state minister K.T. Rama Rao directed the Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to address and investigate the security issue.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal, G. Sandeep had Thursday visited the MLA at his residence in Shameerpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad and assured him that a detailed report would be prepared and submitted to the Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra and the DGP regarding the security concerns raised.

During the four-hour visit, the DCP and his team inspected the MLA’s residential premises, searching for any potential dangers or signs of an impending attack.

Rajender had quit the BRS and joined the BJP in 2021 after he was dropped from the Cabinet following allegations that he encroached lands of some farmers for poultry business run by his family. Rajender had also resigned from Assembly and contested the by-election on BJP’s ticket. He had retained the seat with a comfortable majority.

Addressing a press conference on June 27, Rajender’s wife Jamuna had made the sensational allegation that BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy was planning to assassinate her husband.

“Kaushik Reddy’s arrogance comes from the support provided to him by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Jamuna, a businesswoman. She said that if any of her family members are harmed, the Chief Minister will be responsible.

Kaushik Reddy had denied the allegations. He claimed that it was Rajender who was involved in murder politics.

2023063032073