BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Sunday held talks with party leader and former minister A. Chandrashekhar amid reports that the latter is planning to join the Congress party.

Rajender, who was recently appointed chairman of the BJP election management committee for Telangana, went to Chandrashekhar’s house and advised him not to take any action in haste.

The MLA has also been given the responsibility to meet the dissident leaders and persuade them not to leave the party. Several leaders unhappy with the recent developments in the party are said to be planning to join the Congress party.

Chandrashekhar explained to Rajender the problems faced by him in the party. He complained that though it has been two-and-a-half years since he joined the BJP, he has not been given any post.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Rajender said he and Chandrashekhar together participated in the Telangana movement. Stating that they have a common agenda, the BJP MLA said they would work together to remove KCR from power.

Both the leaders said they discussed how the party should be strengthened in the state.

On Chandrashekhar not being invited to the public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Warangal on Saturday, Rajender said it was a programme held at local level.

Chandrashekhar had quit Congress to join BJP in 2021. He had earlier served as an MLA from Vikarabad constituency for five times from 1985 to 2008. He was elected on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from Vikarabad for four consecutive terms. He later joined TRS (now BRS) and was elected on TRS ticket in 2004. He served as a minister in the Congress-led coalition government in united Andhra Pradesh.

Later, he joined the Congress party. He quit the party to join BJP in 2021.

