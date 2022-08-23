The BJP in Telangana on Tuesday sought Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s intervention after the state police directed the party to immediately stop its Praja Sangrama Yatra.

A delegation of BJP leaders called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, urging her to ask the Director General of Police (DGP) to allow the padyatra to continue and provide security.

BJP MP K. Laxman, national executive member Vijayashanti, party vice-president D.K. Aruna and other leaders met the Governor and demanded a probe into the illegal arrest of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and the circumstances which led to the Yatra being stopped.

The BJP leaders alleged that some TRS MLAs and MLCs hatched a conspiracy to attack the padyatra in Jangaon district.

They also sought a probe into the alleged attack on BJP workers by the police and TRS activists in Hyderabad on Monday.

Laxman told reporters that the TRS government has stalled the padyatra to divert attention from the liquor scam in Delhi as it allegedly involved Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and TRS MLA K. Kavitha.

Vijayashanti questioned the silence of KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, over the allegations against his daughter.

The BJP delegation met the Governor after the police in Jangaon district directed BJP leaders to immediately stop the padyatra being undertaken by Bandi Sanjay as there was apprehension of breach of peace.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police arrested Bandi Sanjay in Jangaon district while he was preparing to sit on protest against the police action taken against BJP workers in Hyderabad on Monday for staging a protest outside the house of Kavitha over her alleged involvement in the liquor scam in Delhi.

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament from Karimnagar, was shifted to Karimnagar. He was later kept under house arrest.

