INDIA

Telangana: Bodies of woman, paramour found in lake

A married woman and her lover, who had eloped on Valentine’s Day, were found dead in a pond in Medak district of Telangana on Thursday.

Bodies of Kalpana and Khaleel, both in their 20s, were retrieved from a lake near a Narsingi village. Two pairs of footwear and a motorbike were found near the lake.

The police with the help of local fishermen pulled out the bodies, after a search for two days. The bodies were sent for autopsy to the government hospital.

The couple had been missing from their homes in the village since February 14. Kalpana had married two months ago.

They were in love for a couple of years but since they belonged to different religions, their families were against the marriage proposal. Two months ago, Kalpana’s parents married her off to another man.

The woman, who had come to her parents’ place a few days ago, eloped with Khaleel. On a complaint by the woman’s parents, police had launched a search for the couple.

Police suspect that they jumped into it to end their lives after leaving their footwear and motorbike near the lake.

