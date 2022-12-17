INDIASCI-TECH

Telangana building IT hubs in five more tier II towns

As part of its efforts to decentralise the growth of Information Technology (IT), the Telangana government is building IT hubs in five more districts.

State Information and Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that the IT hubs are coming up in Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Adilabad.

The IT hubs in Warangal, Khammam and Karimnagar have already been set up and are running successfully, he said.

‘As part of the 3 D Mantra – Digitise, Decarbonise and Decentralise; the state government is taking IT to District Headquarters,” the minister tweeted.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, revealed that Nizamabad IT Hub is almost ready to be inaugurated.

He complimented MLA Ganesh Bigala for his persistent efforts along with bringing in NRI led enterprises to invest in providing employment opportunities to locals.

The minister shared that Mahbubnagar IT Hub is also almost a month away from being inaugurated. He praised the efforts of Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud.

KTR noted that Siddipet IT hub with focused efforts of Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao is also shaping up well. He said Siddipet hub will be unveiled in a few months.

“Nalgonda IT hub is under construction and efforts are being made to complete it expeditiously in four-six months,” he said.

The state government has already formulated a policy to take IT to tier-II towns.

On many occasions, KTR said that till a couple of years ago, IT was confined to Hyderabad.

