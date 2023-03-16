INDIA

Telangana CID arrests two accused in bank, cyber fraud cases

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana police have arrested two absconding accused in bank fraud and cyber fraud cases.

Special teams of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested the accused from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. One of the accused was wanted for the last 13 years.

Garandkar Parameshwar, who was absconding since 2010, was traced and apprehended from Jivati Mandal of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

He had allegedly defrauded the State Bank of Hyderabad to the tune of Rs 19 lakh. A case was booked against him in 2013 in Jainoor police station and it was later transferred to the CID.

Another CID team arrested Kota Rajesh from Proddatur of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. He had been absconding since last year.

Cyber Crimes, CID had registered a cyber fraud case against him under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, 2008.

According to police, the accused had developed a special software and by using the same he was stealing databases from the leading companies and selling them to other interested companies.

20230316-154402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP Assembly to have new set of rules from 2023

    India needs to be self-reliant in semi-conductor technology: Adani

    Ranked 106th in the world, FIFA World Cup a distant dream...

    UP minister orders probe into Agra ‘mock drill’ tragedy (Ld)