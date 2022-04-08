INDIALIFESTYLE

Telangana CJ stops enroute to felicitate homeguard

In a heart-warming gesture, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Friday stopped enroute to the court and felicitated a homeguard.

The Chief Justice stopped his car near Babu Jagjivan Ram statue and presented a bouquet to homeguard Ashraf Ali attached to Abids Traffic Police Station.

Justice Sharma was all praise for the homeguard for his commitment to the duty.

While travelling daily from his residence to the High Court, Justice Sharma had been observing the homeguard performing his duty with dedication and commitment to provide traffic clearance to his convoy.

Like every day, Ashraf Ali was doing his duty near Jagjivan Ram statue but to his surprise the CJ car stopped near him.

Justice Sharma called the homeguard and patted him for his good work.

He then presented a bouquet to Ali.

