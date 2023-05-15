INDIASPORTS

Telangana CM announces Rs 2.5 crore for Chess Grandmaster Praneeth

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced Rs 2.5 crore for 16-year-old Uppala Praneeth who has been conferred grandmaster title by World Chess Federation.

The Chief Minister expressed his delight that Praneeth gained international fame in chess at a very young age.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, called Praneeth and his parents to the Secretariat on Monday and blessed the grandmaster. He congratulated Praneeth’s parents who worked hard and trained him well. The Chief Minister said that Praneeth’s passion and hard work made him a Grandmaster.

He hoped Praneeth will reach more heights and bring laurels and fame to Telangana state and also to India in the future.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced Rs 2.5 crore to Praneeth to undergo training and for other expenses.

He said that Praneeth’s rise as a grand master is proof that the state government is providing incentives to the sportspersons and the measures taken for the development of the sports field are yielding good results.

KCR also congratulated Veerlapalli Nandita, 19, on being recognised as a ‘Woman Candidate Master’ by the World Chess Federation and announced Rs 50 lakh to her to undergo advanced training and for other expenses. He wished Nandita to reach many heights at the international level.

20230515-215604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Weather info at fingertips on Apps but how good are they?...

    J&K L-G pays tributes to civilians martyred in Rajouri terror attack

    Stalin sworn in as TN CM, son Udhayanidhi not in cabinet...

    PM congratulates Manik Saha on taking oath as CM of Tripura