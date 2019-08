Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The Chief Minister in his condolence message recalled the services she rendered for the nation in different capacities.

Rao expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Sushma Swaraj, a senior BJP leader, died of cardiac arrest in Delhi on Tuesday night. She was 67.

–IANS

