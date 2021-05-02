Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated leaders of various parties which won the Assembly elections in various states and will be forming the governments.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief congratulated West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee for scoring a hat trick and forming the government for the third time, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, congratulated DMK chief M.K. Stalin for leading his party to victory and forming the government after a gap of 10 years in Tamil Nadu.

He also congratulated Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala on its unprecedented victory. He also congratulated Kerala CPI-M leader and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The TRS leader also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his BJP’s victory.

