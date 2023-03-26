INDIASPORTS

Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning the gold medal in the 50 kg category finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

Extending best wishes, he noted that Zareen, who won the gold medal with a 5-0 win over Vietnam’s boxer Nuyen, is a proud child of Telangana.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that Zareen with her successive victories has once again demonstrated India’s popularity worldwide.

He said that it is a great moment that she won the second gold medal in her career in the world championship. He claimed that the Telangana government is committed to the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons by encouraging them and will continue efforts in this direction.

20230326-225001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance

    Mehrauli murder: Accused again taken to forest area to recover victim’s...

    ‘Will not celebrate floor test win’, says rebel Sena MLA

    Disproportionate asset case: Retired SP in K’taka jailed for 4 yrs,...