Telangana CM for short and long-term strategies to counter China

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday cautioned against any hasty action following clashes between the armies of India and China on the border but said there should be no compromise on the country’s interests.

During the all-party meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called, through video conference, on the issue, Rao suggested long-term and short-term strategies to counter China.

“We should prepare long-term and short term strategies to face China’s aggressive attitude. There should not be any hasty act under any circumstances. At the same time, there should not be any compromise as far as our nation’s security and interests are concerned. Have strategic partnership with countries, which are friendly with us,” he suggested.

Referring to the demand to ban import of goods from China, Rao said this would be a hasty decision. “The goods that we are importing now should be made in India. These goods should be available to the people at a reasonable price. We have to concentrate on this,” the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President said.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, felt that China became jealous of India due stable and strong governance in the country and India emerging as a very strong economic force to reckon with and hence the provocation from its side.

“Why China is adopting a confrontation with India now and there are special factors for that. We have brought in new Acts for Kashmir. We are providing permanent solutions to problems there. We are speaking decisively on the POK. Our Union Minister had declared in the Parliament that Aksai Chin is our area, which China occupied illegally. Galwan Valley is a strategically important strategic point for the country’s security. We are improving infrastructure facilities there. China has not been able to digest this. Hence it is taking a confrontation position,” he said.

“China and Pakistan have the habit of creating trouble and conflict atmosphere when they have problems internally. China has a lot of internal problems now. China is also picking up confrontation with countries in the South China Sea coast like Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines,” KCR said.

He said China became unpopular in the world as it was considered to be responsible for the spread of coronavirus. He claimed that several multinational corporations are shifting out of China and looking at India.

“China had always been pursuing a confrontationist attitude with India. Incidents that happened now in the Galwan Valley also happened in the past. This is not the first incident nor will be the last. China raised a border dispute in 1957. In 1962, there was a full-scale war between India and China. Then 200 defence personnel were martyred. Now clashes took place at Galwan and 20 of our army personnel were martyred. We are having some incident or the other with the country with which we have thousands of kilometers of border. We always have a potential danger in China. Hence we have to act strategically,” he added.

KCR, hoever, opposed politicisation of the issue saying the country needs a ‘Ranneeti’ (strategy) and not ‘Rajneeti’ (politics).

“We need war strategy. The entire country should stand as one. In the past whenever we had skirmishes with other countries we all stood by one. During the Bangladesh war, (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee praised Indira Gandhi as Durga Mata. Such kind of inspiration should come to us now. The entire country should stand by the Central government and the Prime Minister. People in Telangana State, the state government will stand by the PM in this situation,” he said.

