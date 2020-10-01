Telangana CM, Governor greet Prez Kovind on his birthday

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday conveyed their greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday.

Soundararajan extended her wishes to the country’s 14th President.

“I wish that India continues its journey on the path of progress under your guidance,” she tweeted.

Rao also greeted Kovind on his birthday. He had sent a letter to the President, conveying his greetings to the first citizen of the country.

“On behalf of government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May God bless you with good health and a long life in the service of the nation,” wrote the Chief Minister.

–IANS

