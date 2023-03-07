Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan have greeted people on the occasion of Holi.

The chief minister said in his message that “Holi welcomes innovative recommence of nature’s cycle of time, indicating the beginning of beautiful spring season and having acquired novelty with green leaves”.

KCR said that the Indian culture that heartily welcomes novelty into the lives of one and all with budding hopes, is simply beautiful and great.

The Chief Minister further said that in the context and background of Holi festival, in every village excitement and enthusiasm spirals with youth and teens playing and singing cheerfully in the bright moon light of nine nights the ‘Navaratri’ as well as with pats of applauders.

He also said that playing Holi in the midst of various colours like orange, red, blue etc., full of fun and pleasure, with no differences between a child or an old, depicts the feeling of human life itself is a grand celebration and also offers the philosophy of living as one with nature.

CM KCR suggested that the festival Holi has to be celebrated by the population leaving aside all sorts of differences if any and demonstrating love and affection, with natural colours like the Modugu (Reddish) flowers.

The CM said that the progressive development action plan taken up and being implemented in Telangana by the state government, has filled in the lives of Dalit, Bahujan and each and every one, the everlasting spring. The CM made it clear that the efforts will continue until novelty into the lives of one and all in the country is achieved.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in her message that Holi is a colourful and vibrant festival which strengthens fraternity and togetherness amongst the people and signifies peace and prosperity in the society.

“Holi reinforces our trust and confidence in national integration through joyful celebration of sprinkling of colours,” she said.

The festive spirit of Holi transcends all social barriers and beautifies the social fabric and symbolises the power of unity and fraternity, she added.

20230307-103802