Telangana CM has no cardiac problem, say doctors

After complaining of weakness and pain in the left arm, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday underwent medical examinations, which showed he has no cardiac problem, his personal physician said.

The chief minister, who spent a few hours at Yashoda Hospital at Somajiguda here, later returned to his official residence after doctors prescribed medication and advised him rest for a week.

CM’s personal physician Dr M.V. Rao told reporters that the angiogram test revealed that he has no cardiac problem. He said the pain in left arm could be due to pressure on nerves because of cervical spondylosis.

Chief cardiologist Pramod Kumar said he, along with Dr Rao, visited the CM after he complained of weakness and pain in the left arm. After a preliminary examination, they suggested he come to hospital for coronary angiogram and other tests.

“I have performed an angiogram. Fortunately, it did not show any significant problem. He was subjected to other investigations like MRI of brain and MRI of neck which showed mild changes which are common to everyone at that age,” he said.

The doctors said they also did other investigations which they routinely do every year and result of all of those were normal.

“We have given some medications and advised rest for one week. After one week he will resume his normal activities with double vigour,” Dr Pramod Kumar.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, was accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, son and cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao, daughter and legislator K. Kavitha and other family members.

Following the indisposition, KCR cancelled his visit to Yadadri temple. He was scheduled to participate in some rituals at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The chief minister had also planned a meeting to review the arrangements for the reopening of the temple for devotees after the renovation later this month.

