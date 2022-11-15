Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday launched the commencement of classes in the eight newly-established state government medical colleges.

The Chief Minister launched the class online from Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence.

With this, as many as 1,150 first year MBBS students began their medical education in the eight colleges at Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Vanaparthi, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, congratulated the medical students and staff during the inauguration ceremony. He also congratulated Health Minister Harish Rao and senior officials for their unstinted efforts.

The chief minister called it a golden chapter in the history of Telangana state and an unforgettable day.

“It is a proud moment that Telangana started eight medical colleges on a single day. No one dreamt of the establishment of government medical colleges in the tribal dominated Mahabubabad and in remote areas like Wanaparthy. The creation of Telangana State and the leadership of Telangana administration by the activists of Telangana struggle made the dreams come true,” he said.

KCR said that his government is determined to set up one medical college in every district.

With the inauguration of eight new colleges, the number of government medical colleges in the state increased to 17. These institutions covered 16 districts.

He said construction of new medical colleges in another 17 districts will be taken up soon.

The number of seats in government medical colleges has now gone up to 2,790. KCR noted that the number of seats has increased by almost four times.

Similarly, PG and Super speciality seats also increased significantly. The PG seats have gone up from 531 to 1,180. The number of super speciality seats also increased to 152 from 70 earlier.

“The increase of seats provided many opportunities to the students especially those belonging to Dalit, tribal, weaker sections, backward classes and minority students.”

“Availability of doctors in proportion to the population is as important as availability of para medical staff. It indicates the strength of the medical field,” he added.

He recalled that once Telangana faced a lot of problems like shortage of drinking water, irrigation water, electricity, medical seats and engineering seats.

“After statehood for Telangana was achieved, a slew of innovative programmes have been taken up and today Telangana is a role model in the country,” he said.

Earlier, minister for industry and information technology K. T. Rama Rao tweeted that three medical colleges were established in 57 Years in united Andhra Pradesh while Telangana government established 12 medical colleges in Just eight years.

