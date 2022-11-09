For the fourth time in a row, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not likely to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter arrives here on November 12 to dedicate Ramagundam fertilizer plant to the nation.

With the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) slamming the Prime Minister’s Office for not sending an official invitation to the Chief Minister for the event, KCR, as Rao is popularly called, is likely to skip both the reception at the airport and the event.

KCR is likely to depute a state minister to welcome the Prime Minister on behalf of the state government.

This will be the fourth time in 10 months that KCR will not be receiving Modi on his arrival in Hyderabad.

The ruling party has taken exception to the PMO not extending proper invitation to the Chief Minister for the opening of fertiliser plant at Ramagundam.

The TRS leaders alleged that it is disrespectful on part of the PMO for not sending an official invite to the Chief Minister, ignoring the fact that Telangana holds 11 per cent share in the plant.

It accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of insulting Telangana people by sending a communication to the Chief Minister to participate in the inaugural event rather than inviting him.

TRS leader Krishank Manne criticized the Prime Minister for what he called doing a ‘tamasha’ when the plant was functioning for more than a year.

The TRS also claimed that the BJP was attempting to use the event to deflect attention away from the defeat in Munugode bypoll as well as from the ‘poachgate’ scandal in which four agents of BJP were caught while attempting to buy four TRS MLAs.

During his visit to Ramagundam, Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting. The BJP is making arrangements to mobilise a large number of people for the meeting.

The last time KCR had skipped welcoming Modi at the airport was on July 2 when the latter had arrived for BJP’s national executive meet. State’s Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav had welcomed him.

Earlier in May, KCR had avoided welcoming Modi when the latter was in Hyderabad to attend 20th annual celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Just before the Prime Minister’s arrival, the Chief Minister flew to Bengaluru to call on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

In February, KCR had stayed away from receiving Modi on his visit to the city to unveil the statue of equality.

This had evoked strong reaction from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Chief Minister is insulting the office of the Prime Minister.

20221109-215001