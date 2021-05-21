Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday mourned the death of well-known environmentalist and founder of the famous Chipko Andolan Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Chipko Andolan was a people’s movement aimed at protecting the trees and forests.

The CM recalled that Sunderlal Bahuguna sacrificed his entire life to lead a movement for five decades against cutting of the trees, in the protection of the forests and birds which were becoming extinct.

Rao termed the death of Sunderlal Bahuguna as a deep void in environment and biodiversity sectors in the country. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Bahuguna died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Friday after battling Covid-19 for several days. He was 94. –IANS

