Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the sacrifices of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against the British rule for the country’s independence and self-governance is commendable.

Alluri’s sacrifice to liberate India from colonial rule is eternal, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister remembered Sitarama Raju’s sacrifices for the country on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Alluri’s 125th birth anniversary (July 4) celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Alluri’s unparalleled bravery and fighting spirit against the then British colonial rule for tribal rights are indelible, the CM said. He noted that many citizens took part in the freedom movement by taking inspiration from Sitarama Raju.

The Chief Minister said that it is a great thing to organise the historic event of closing ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in which the President of India is participating in Hyderabad on the Telangana soil.

CM KCR said that the sacrifices of the freedom fighters will help the future generations to get inspiration and move forward.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy also paid tributes to Alluri Sitarama Raju on his birth anniversary.

He called Alluri a symbol of India’s culture, tribal identity, valor, ideals, and values. He dedicated his life to the rights of tribal society and their happiness and upliftment and his sacrifice and his life journey are an inspiration to all of us, tweeted the Union minister.

2023070433607