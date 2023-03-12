HEALTHINDIA

Telangana CM taken to hospital after abdominal discomfort

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has been diagnosed with a small ulcer in his stomach, the hospital said on Sunday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, complained of abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning and was taken to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG).

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao developed abdominal discomfort on Sunday morning following which he was examined by Dr Nageshwar Reddy. He was brought to AIG Hospitals and CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically. His all other parameters are normal. Appropriate medication has been started,” the hospital bulletin stated.

