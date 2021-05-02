Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday thanked the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency for electing Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Nomula Bhagat with a vast majority.

The TRS chief said the party would rededicate itself and work with doubled vigour.

He thanked people for expressing their immense faith in the development, and welfare schemes of the government “despite several vicious campaigns let lose by the vested interests”.

He said as per the TRS policy, the promises made during the electioneering would be fulfilled. He said very soon he would undertake a tour of the constituency along with Bhagat and solve all the problems of people.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said the lift irrigation schemes sanctioned in Devarakonda, Nagarjunasagar, Miryalguda, Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies would be completed on a fast track and would supply water to the people. He said the issues of the people compiled during the elections would also be solved.

He also congratulated Bhagat and suggested that the newly-elected MLA should utilise this opportunity to serve the people and lay a strong foundation for a better political career. The CM also thanked the TRS leaders, cadre, and supporters for working for the victory of Bhagat.

Bhagat is son of Nomula Narasimhaiah, the sitting TRS legislator whose death in December last year, had caused the by-election.

–IANS

ms/vd