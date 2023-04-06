INDIA

Telangana CM to skip receiving PM again

NewsWire
0
2

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will once again skip receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter arrives here on April 6 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects.

The state government on Thursday named Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav as minister-in-waiting for the Prime Minister’s visit, and he will receive Modi on his arrival at Begumpet Airport.

This is the fifth time in the last 14 months that the Chief Minister will not be receiving the Prime Minister on the latter’s visit to the state.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad railway station and later attend a public meeting at Parade Ground to inaugurate or lay foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore.

The latest visit by Modi comes at a time when Telangana police have arrested state BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in 10th class question paper leak case.

After Sanjay’s dramatic arrest late on Tuesday night, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

BJP leaders have alleged that Sanjay was arrested deliberately on the eve of the PM’s visit.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had not received Modi when he had arrived on November 12, 2022 to dedicate Ramagundam fertiliser plant to the nation.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had taken exception to the PMO not extending a proper invitation to the Chief Minister.

Earlier, KCR had skipped welcoming Modi on July 2 when the latter had arrived for BJP’s National Executive meet.

In May, KCR had avoided welcoming Modi when the latter was in Hyderabad to attend 20th annual celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Just before the Prime Minister’s arrival, the Chief Minister flew to Bengaluru to call on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

In February last year, KCR had stayed away from receiving Modi on his visit to the city to unveil the statue of equality.

This had evoked strong reaction from BJP leaders, who alleged that the Chief Minister is insulting the office of the Prime Minister.

20230406-201802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Technology Development Board should nurture the start-up ecosystem’

    Books with the India twist

    Punjab to set up 20 dedicated rural industrial hubs

    ‘Decision to discontinue Yogshala taken by Board of Governors of...