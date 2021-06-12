Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will personally make surprise visits from next week to check the progress of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes (village and town progress), including the functioning of panchayati Raj and municipal officers all over the state.

Rao will also hold a review meeting with additional collectors and district panchayat raj officers (DPOs) on Sunday at pragathi bhavan on various programmes being implemented in the state.

“There is a decrease in Coronavirus cases in the state and the positivity rate has fallen to 4.7 per cent; another round of Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes would be launched in the state,” he said in a high level review meeting of these programmes on Friday.

According to the CM, Telangana brought in new Panchayat Raj and Municipality Acts to support rural and urban areas in a big way.

Incidentally, Rs 339 crore and Rs 148 crore are being sent to the villages and municipalities development every month.

“It should be known why employees in the Panchayat Raj and Municipalities are failing to discharge their duties?” said Rao, warning that during his surprise visits if he finds any laxity on the part of the employees, he would not spare them.

Likewise, Rao instructed officials to prepare a chart for the measures to be taken to curtail seasonal diseases.

–IANS

sth/skp/