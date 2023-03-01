A student hanged himself inside a classroom of a college in the outskirts of Hyderabad due to alleged harassment by lecturers, police said.

Swatik, a class 11 student, hanged himself on Tuesday night. His classmates who noticed this alerted the college authorities.

But the management did not respond and the victim was shifted to a hospital by the classmates. He was declared brought dead.

The incident occurred at a private residential college in Gandipet under Narsingi police station limits.

Police have shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

Swatik’s family members, relatives and friends blamed the college management for the suicide.

They staged a protest demanding action against the management.

Swatik’s father told the police that two lecturers and a hostel warden were harassing his son and had even beaten him.

He also alleged that Swatik was being insulted in front of his classmates which drove him to depression

Police said they have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway.

Following the protest , the state government has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the secretary of Board of Intermediate Education to conduct an inquiry.

