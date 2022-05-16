The Telangana unit of the Congress will request party leader Rahul Gandhi to launch the proposed nation-wide ‘yatra’ from Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi would be requested to cover a distance of 100 km in Telangana under the yatra.

He was addressing an extended executive meeting of TPCC at the party’s state headquarters here.

Speaking at the Chintan Shivir of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Udaipur on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said that a nation-wide yatra will be launched on October 2 to strengthen connection with people.

The TPCC executive committee passed a unanimous resolution endorsing all the decisions taken at the Chintan Shivir. The resolution will be sent to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy claimed that the Kisan Sangharsh Sabha addressed by Rahul Gandhi at Warangal on May 6 and the Warangal Declaration passed at the meeting have attracted national attention.

The MP said that with digital membership and Warangal Declaration, TPCC has set a model and hoped that it would score a hat-trick with Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

He also announced that as per Rahul Gandhi’s direction, the party would take the Warangal Declaration to the people. A month-long programme titled ‘arytu racchabanda’ will be launched on May 21, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

During the campaign, the party will explain to the people what the party has promised for farmers in the declaration.

