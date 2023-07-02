Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday complained to the Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar about the hurdles being created for bringing people to party leader Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting at Khammam.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the police were not allowing private vehicles to bring people for the public meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday evening.

The TPCC chief and senior leader and campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi urged the DGP to ask the police officers not to stop vehicles coming to Khammam from various villages in the adjoining districts. The police chief assured him that he will give necessary instructions to the officers.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the ‘Telangana Jana Garjana’ public meeting at Khammam is sending shivers down the spine of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He said hurdles were being created in the movement of large numbers of people coming to attend the public meeting. The TPCC chief said the BRS was also trying to stop people coming to the public meeting by threatening to stop welfare schemes.

Revanth Reddy said it would be better if the BRS government realises that it can’t stop the sun rays by putting its hand as a hurdle. He warned that if the government failed to mend its approach, this would have serious consequences.

Dubbing Chief Minister KCR as the B team of BJP, Madhu Yaskhi said he was working overtime to stop Congress supporters from reaching Khammam for a public rally. “His government’s end is very near! People know which party got Telangana, his corruption model and backhand negotiations with BJP!,” tweeted Madhu Yaskhi.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Renuka Chowdary alleged that the police officers were acting like BRS workers. She said the government did not allow TSRTC to give buses to the Congress party on hire and now it was using police to stop the private vehicles ferrying people to the public meeting venue.

The Congress party leaders said no matter how many obstacles the government creates, lakhs of people will attend the public meeting.

2023070232721