Congress incharge for Telangana, Manikrao Thakare on Tuesday ruled out any alliance with the state’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Hours after Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s remarks created a storm in the party, the central leader made the clarification on his arrival in Hyderabad.

At the airport lounge, Venkat Reddy, AICC secretaries Nadeem Javeed, Bose Raju, Venugopal and others called on Thakare. Venkat Reddy is understood to have clarified his remarks.

Later talking to reporters, Thakare said that Congress will get majority on its own and it will not require alliance with anybody.

“I have not seen what Venkat Reddy said. I will react after going through what he said,” the Congress incharge said. He made it clear that the Congress is committed to the statement made by party leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Telangana, ruling out an alliance with BRS.

Earlier in the day, Venkat Reddy, Congress MP from Bhuvanagiri constituency, triggered a storm in the party with his prediction that Telangana Assembly elections will throw a hung house. He made the forecast that no party will secure 60 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

The MP also stated that since Congress is a secular party, the BRS will have to enter into an alliance with it after the elections.

Venkat Reddy’s remarks evoked strong reaction from several leaders in the party. They reiterated that Congress will not have any alliance with the BRS. Condemning the MP’s remarks, Addanki Dayakar, Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders also exuded confidence that Congress will secure a majority on its own.

They criticised Venkat Reddy for creating confusion among party ranks with his comments about alliances.

However, Venkat Reddy denied that his remarks were against the party’s stand. He alleged that some people were creating unnecessary controversy. He said on the basis of surveys in social media, he made a forecast that there will be a hung Assembly.

