The opposition Congress in Telangana on Monday launched a state-wide campaign to take up farmers’ issues.

As part of the campaign, the party will organise rallies and protests in support of farmers’ demands.

The party leadership has called on party leaders and cadre to take to the streets on podu lands and paddy procurement issues.

The opposition party is also demanding the government to implement crop loan waiver to pending 47 lakh farmers at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore.

As part of the campaign, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy and other TPCC leaders met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday to seek government intervention to resolve farmer issues.

They submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, listing various demands to address farmers’ issues.

It demanded compensation for farmers who suffered crop loss due to floods.

After meeting the chief secretary, Revanth Reddy said it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was unavailable for opposition to meet and submit memorandum. “At least now he should realise his responsibility and accept memorandum on people’s problems,” he said.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that TRS and BJP were kicking up controversial issues like ED raids, MLAs’ poaching case to keep Congress out of political discussion

He said Congress party will alert and enlighten people about negative intentions of the two parties.

He demanded that the state government while acquiring assignment lands should pay compensation under 2013 Land Acquisition Act at par with private lands.

Revanth Reddy stated that thousands of farmers are experiencing difficulties with paddy procurement, the Dharni portal, and podu land issues. He stated that crops have been damaged on 15 lakh acres in Telangana due to natural catastrophes this year, and the state government should consider providing financial assistance.

Before meeting the chief secretary, the TPCC leaders held a meeting at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs Jagga Reddy and Seethakka, Kodanda Reddy, Mohammad Azharuddin among others attended the meeting.

