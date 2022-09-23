INDIA

Telangana Congress leaders deny receiving ED notices in National Herald case

Telangana Congress leaders, including former minister Geetha Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Friday denied receiving Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices in the National Herald case.

Shabbir, a former minister, said that he has not received any notice from ED. He, however, said if he receives the notice, he would respond to the same.

Geeta Reddy said she has also not received any notice from the central agency.

Former MP from Secunderabad, Anjan Kumar Yadav also denied receiving ED notice.

Their clarification came amid some media reports that the ED has served notices to at least eight leaders of Congress leaders from Telangana summoning them for questioning.

Congress sources said the leaders made contributions through cheques and hence there was nothing wrong in it.

Former minister P. Sudarshan Reddy is also reported to have been summoned for questioning.

The Congress leaders allegedly transferred amounts to the accounts of companies involved in the National Herald case.

