INDIA

Telangana Congress leader’s embarrassing slip up on Rahul’s yatra

NewsWire
A minor spelling mistake sometimes proves very costly – as Congress leader in Telangana found as he caused embarrassment to the party by using ‘Todo’ instead of ‘Jodo’ in his tweet.

Congress’ Telangana state Secretary Dr Rohin Reddy, who was also coordinator of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, took to Twitter after meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who was in the city to participate in the yatra.

“Proud & great moment when AICC president @Kharge ji appreciated me for Hyderabad #BharatTodoYatra. Thanks sir for the token of appreciation,” wrote Rohin Reddy tagging Congress party’s national and state Twitter handles, state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and party General Secretary K. C. Venugopal. He also posted a photograph taken with Kharge and other leaders.

Apparently without noticing the blunder, Telangana Congress retweeted it.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Krishank Manne called it a self-goal by Congress. “The Coordinator of Rahul Gandhi ji’s Yatra tweets it as “Todo Yatra” and Telangana Congress Official Handle retweets it a Self Goal Congress,” tweeted Krishank, social media convenor of TRS.

Rohin Reddy later deleted his tweet and wrote a revised one with correct spelling.

20221102-221803

