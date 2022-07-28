The Congress leadership has made it clear that Telangana MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy should decide whether to stay in the party or quit.

Taking strong view of the remarks made by the rebel MLA against the party and its leadership, top leaders decided that if he stays in the party he will get due respect but if he quits, the organisation will defeat him (in by-election).

Ever since his meeting with union Home minister Amit Shah a few days ago, Rajagopal Reddy stepped up attack on the Congress.

He stated that only BJP is capable of defeating Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He also remarked that if summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should appear before it.

Amid growing demands from several Congress leaders to act against the rebel MLA, party’s national general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday night held a meeting with the party’s state leaders in New Delhi.

According to Congress sources, party in charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy attended the meeting.

It was decided that if Rajgopal Reddy decides to stay back in Congress, he would get due respect but if he wants to leave the party would take all steps to defeat him.

Though the MLA had been making bitter attack on the party, the leadership was handling the issue carefully in view of the fact that his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is a MP in the party.

The party had also sent CLP chief to meet the rebel MLA and pacify him.

The meeting lasted for more than three hours on Monday but there was no change in Rajgopal Reddy. Talking to reporters after the meeting, the rebel MLA alleged that the Congress has no leaders who fought for statehood to Telangana.

He said those facing criminal cases were given key posts in the party. The MLA said it was a fact that the BJP is becoming stronger in the state.

Rajgopal had earlier dropped hints that he will soon switch loyalties to the BJP.

The member of Telangana Assembly from Munugode constituency, said that only BJP can defeat the ruling TRS.

The Congress leader also remarked that switching loyalties is a historic necessity. He told media persons that he feels that the time has come to move to another party.

The Congress MLA said if people of Munugode want, there will be a by-election in the constituency.

The MLA said the Congress leadership took some wrong decisions which weakened the party. He said that the Congress party is not in a position to take on TRS.

Without naming Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, he said that he can’t work under those who had gone to jail.

Rajgopal Reddy and his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had openly criticised the appointment of Revanth Reddy as the party chief last year.

While Venkat Reddy recently mend fences with Revanth Reddy, his brother remained a bitter critic of TPCC president.

