The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday appealed to party leader Rahul Gandhi to take charge as the President of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

An extended meeting of TPCC leaders passed a unanimous resolution in this regard.

The meeting, which was attended by over 300 delegates of the party, urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as the national President of the Congress to lead it in the next Lok Sabha elections.

TPCC President Revanth Reddy said they believe that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the party can stop politics of hate in the country.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka moved the resolution which was seconded by AICC Secretary Sreedhar Babu and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao.

Vikramarka later told reporters that all the participants in the meeting unanimously supported the resolution.

The resolution was passed amid reports that Rahul Gandhi is not likely to contest the party President’s election scheduled to be held on October 17.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and MP Shashi Tharoor are the probable candidates for the election.

In another resolution passed unanimously, the meeting authorised interim AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate TPCC members, AICC members and other office-bearers.

