INDIA

Telangana Congress urges Rahul to take over as party President

NewsWire
0
0

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday appealed to party leader Rahul Gandhi to take charge as the President of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

An extended meeting of TPCC leaders passed a unanimous resolution in this regard.

The meeting, which was attended by over 300 delegates of the party, urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as the national President of the Congress to lead it in the next Lok Sabha elections.

TPCC President Revanth Reddy said they believe that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the party can stop politics of hate in the country.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka moved the resolution which was seconded by AICC Secretary Sreedhar Babu and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao.

Vikramarka later told reporters that all the participants in the meeting unanimously supported the resolution.

The resolution was passed amid reports that Rahul Gandhi is not likely to contest the party President’s election scheduled to be held on October 17.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and MP Shashi Tharoor are the probable candidates for the election.

In another resolution passed unanimously, the meeting authorised interim AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to nominate TPCC members, AICC members and other office-bearers.

20220921-210603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi govt deploys boats to clear toxic foam from Yamuna; decision...

    Two from Bengal held in Mumbai for terror links

    Forest experts monitoring elephant behaviour after two deaths

    Virat may be a big brand but he’s not that same...