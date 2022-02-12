Telangana cop killed as gun misfires

A policeman was killed when a gun went off accidentally in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred when Santosh was engaged in a post-protection weapon drill at a police station in the early hours of the day.

A police officer said that he died on the spot due to the gunshot injury in the head. The incident took place in Kachanapalle police station in Yellandu mandal.

Santosh was examining weapons after the night duty when the misfire happened.

The body was shifted to the government hospital at Yellandu for autopsy. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Hailing from Warangal district, Santosh’s death came as a big shock for the family as they had recently finalised a matrimonial alliance and he was to marry soon.

