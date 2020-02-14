Telangana cop killed while overseeing rescue at accident site

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) A police constable died after slipping off a bridge while overseeing rescue work following an accident in which a car fell off from the same bridge in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Sunday, police said.

One person died and his wife was injured when the car in which they were travelling fell off the Manair bridge on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar highway near Karimnagar town.

Police constable Chandrashekhar, who was overseeing the rescue work from the bridge, slipped off and fell near the car. He sustained grievous injuries and was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed.

The deceased in car accident was identified as J. Srinivas. A native of Karimnagar, he along with his wife was on way to a temple. He apparently lost control over the vehicle and it fell off the bridge.

