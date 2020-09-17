Telangana cop suspended as birthday party spreads COVID

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) A birthday party thrown by a police constable led to the spread of COVID-19 among the police personnel in Rachakonda police commissionerate here.

Taking serious note of the violation of COVID rules by constable Shiv Kumar, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat ordered his suspension.

Two other constables were issued charge memo while a show-cause notice served on an inspector.

Shiv Kumar, attached to Keesara police station, hosted a birthday party for colleagues and friends at a resort at Keesara on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They all consumed liquor at the party.

The issue came to the notice of higher-ups when Shiv Kumar posted a picture of the party as his WhatsApp DP.

The officers directed Shiv Kumar and two other constables who had attended the party to undergo COVID test. Shiv Kumar and another constable Naveen tested positive.

Shiv Kumar has been suspended while Naveen and another constable were issued charge memo.

The police commissioner ordered a Deputy Commissioner of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit the report.

Police were also contemplating action against others who attended the party.

Senior officials said the police constable violated the COVID-19 rules. Police personnel have been strictly told not to organise any parties in view of the pandemic.

Rachakonda is one of the three police commissionerates covering Hyderabad and suburbs.

–IANS

ms/rt