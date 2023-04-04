INDIA

Telangana couple hangs self after killing baby

A couple killed their three-month-old baby before committing suicide in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

The shocking incident occurred in Devarapalli village of Chevella mandal near Hyderabad.

Ashok (30) and Ankita (20) hanged themselves after killing their daughter Ankita by hanging at their house.

Ashok had switched on the television with full volume before hanging the baby. Subsequently, the couple hanged themselves.

According to police, neighbours who felt disturbed by the TV’s sound knocked at the door. As there was no response, they broke open the door and found the baby and Ankita dead. As Ashok was still breathing, they lowered him but a few minutes later he succumbed.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted bodies for autopsy. A case has been registered at Chevella police station. The reason for the couple’s action is not known but police suspect domestic problem led to the suicide.

According to family members of Ashok, he had married Ankita in 2021. Three months ago, Ankita gave birth to a baby girl.

On Monday night, Ashok along with his younger brother Raghavendra went in their autorickshaw to transport vegetables to the local market. While returning home around 4 a.m., they purchased biryani and ate the same after reaching home. Later, Raghavendra left from there.



