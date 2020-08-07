Telangana Covid-19 tally crosses 75K, 600 deaths

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (IANS) Telangana reported a further spurt in Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours. The state reported 2,207 cases on Friday, up 195 cases in comparison to the 2,092 cases reported Thursday. The latest updates take the overall tally to 75,257 even as the death toll climbed by 12 totalling 601 deaths at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

With 23,495 tests conducted on Thursday, the cumulative numbers have touched 5,66,984, state health officials said.

As per the health department’s media bulletin, results of 1,539 samples are awaited.

To the date, 39 government and private laboratories are conducting RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT types of tests while 320 government-run centres are conducting rapid antigen tests. However, no breakup of the types of tests was made available by the health department.

The case fatality rate in the state hovered at 0.79 per cent, well below the national average of 2.07 per cent. While 46.13 per cent of deaths were attributed to Covid-19, of 601 fatalities so far, 53.87 per cent suffered comorbidities.

1,136 recoveries were documented in the past 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 70.7 compared to 71.3 per cent in the previous one day cycle. With this 53,239 people have so far recovered from Covid-19.

As of Thursday evening, the number of active cases stood at 21,417. This includes 14,837 persons in home/institutional isolation. Roughly 84 per cent of those under home isolation were reported to be asymptomatic.

The Greater Hyderabad area reported the day’s maximum of 532 new cases. However adjoining districts also reported high Covid numbers. Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts reported 136 and 196 cases respectively, while Sangareddy district had 37 new cases.

Meanwhile, the districts continue to witness high numbers. Warangal Urban saw 142 new infections, Kamareddy 96, Karimnagar 93, Nizamabad 89, and Jogulamba Gadwal 87 cases.

All the 33 districts reported new infections while Nirmal district was the only district to report new cases were in single digit.

–IANS

pvn/rs/