Telangana declares special holiday for women employees

The government of Telangana has declared special holiday for all women employees on Tuesday on the occasion of international women’s day.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a ‘Government Order’ (GO) for special casual leave for all women employees on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has greeted women on the occasion of women’s day.

He stated that by declaring a special holiday, the state government is respecting its women.

He said in a statement that women are playing an equal role with men in all the sectors. He noted that the role played by women in family development as homemaker and as a woman is very great and sacrificial in nature.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, stated that the Telangana state government has imbibed the world view of woman who while setting her family in order, like a mother would work for wellbeing of everybody with humanity and visionary approach.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working for the welfare of women and their development. “The state government is working relentlessly for the development and welfare of the oppressed classes, Dalits, farmers. For the welfare of woman and their development, the state government had initiated several schemes and programmes.”

The state government is known as pro-Mahila Bandhu and it gives an immense happiness to him, KCR said.

He said ever since Telangana government was formed, till date 10 lakh mothers were benefitted through KCR Kits with financial and other benefits, with programmes like Arogya Laxmi, Amma Vodi, Old aged mothers, Beedi women workers, single woman, were give pensions every month.

“Through the She Teams, protection is given to each and every woman in the state. The government also increased salaries for the Anganwadi teachers, Asha workers, and the state government,” he added.

“With a lot of women-oriented schemes and programmes, the Telangana state government has got good results in balancing the men-women ratio and it gave 50 per cent reservation for women in the local bodies. It is the only state providing such a reservation in the country.”

The Chief Minister said that the aim of the state government is to empower women both politically and financially.

