Telangana declares two-day holiday for educational institutions

The Telangana government on Thursday declared holidays for all educational institutions across the state for two days in view of heavy rains.

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that keeping in view the heavy rainfall, the government has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state.

The educational institutions will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. Incessant rains have been lashing several parts of Telangana for the last two days, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas.

Hyderabad has also been experiencing rains for a couple of days, affecting the normal life. With the meteorological department forecasting more rains, the state government has alerted all the departments concerned to take all necessary measures to prevent loss of life.

